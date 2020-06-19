Little Su message in a bottle mystery solved

The Little Su message in a bottle is a mystery no more. Amy Davies and Angela Goodell reached out to KTUU after seeing the original story Thursday.

The message in the bottle is intact after 13 years, and it turns out, their friendship is too.

"Even though she's in Utah and I'm in Alabama now, we don't talk all the time, but we're still super close. We've just been friends. We've been a part of each other's weddings," said Davies.

Goodell and Davies were about fourteen years old on a camping trip together in Houston when they decided to write the letter.

"Okay, so first of all...I have no idea who Chad is," Goodell laughed. "Amy wrote the entire letter and I remember at the time because Amy was absolutely boy crazy."

They threw the bottle in the water, not expecting anyone to ever find it, but just a few weeks ago a four-year old-boy found it in the Little Susitna River while fishing with his grandpa.

Now thirteen years later, 27 years old, and both married with kids-- Goodell and Davies are surprised but thrilled to know it's been found.

"It's just crazy because when we wrote that, we just thought it was going to make it ten feet down the creek and then that was it. We didn't think it was going to get that far," said Goodell. "We didn't thing we would ever see it again-- especially in Alaska weather."

A long lost treasure found by four-year-old boy, now a treasured memory for two forever friends.

"She's like that one lifelong best friend that everyone hopes to have, so I'm just happy I have that," said Davies.

Pat Brashler, the grandfather of the little boy who found the bottle, has been in contact with Goodell, and plans to send it to her at her home in Utah.

