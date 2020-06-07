Local artist takes remains of littered drug use, and turns it into art with a message

A local artist is taking the remains of drug use on his property, and using them to start a conversation.

Darl Schaaff created the piece with another artist, Jenada Johnson and calls it the 'Karluk Cruci-fix.' Schaaff says the emphasis on 'fix' is to highlight the issue.

He says he was inspired to create the piece after he and several volunteers cleaning his property on 3rd and Karluk, found 54 used syringes amidst the litter. He says he hopes the art piece will start a conversation and inspire people to contemplate the problem it represents.

"I wanted to make it clear so you could see through and you could see the needles," said Schaaff. "I think it's very important that people see those needles for what they are. Many of the needles still have a little blood in them, and they're all completely sealed so it's very safe, but I left them just as they are as we found them because I think they really are a symbol of the devastation that we see here of human life."

Schaaff says it's not on display to the public just yet, but hopes to find a home for it soon.

