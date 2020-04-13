Artist publishes children’s book inspired by life in the age of social distancing

A local artist and her son published a children’s book based off of their lives in the “age of social distancing.”

Christina Wilson and her three-year-old, Jonah, have discovered hardships and accomplished victories since the pandemic started.

Wilson said her son missed the library, the park, and hopping on an airplane to visit his grandparents in Minnesota.

"The first thing that he said when things started happening was, Mom, when do we get to go on the airplane?” she said. “I want to go on the airplane. I think Grandma is waiting for us there right now. Can we go and see her? And it just pulled on some heartstrings."

The book follows life through the lens of a three-year-old boy and a mother’s creative way of maneuvering a changing world.

“Mom, I want to go to the library,” the book reads. “There are so many books we can read. I’ll put on my coat. We’ll hop into the boat. Come on, Mom, it’s what I really need.”

“I know you want to go to the library, bud,” the book continues, “I really love books, too. It’s not open right now, but holy cow! Your book cases are filled with books and facts we never knew!”

Wilson said that much of the written words were originally said by her son. She said the book highlight the “magical kingdom” inside everyone’s home that parents can help their children discover.

She is having a live reading on Facebook Saturday along with details on how to preorder.

You can also visit her website with further information on ordering and the book.