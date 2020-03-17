Local businesses continue to adapt to closures

Businesses are continuing to adapt after new rules are put in place for closures.

Some businesses, such as Anchorage Yoga and Cycle, are shifting their attention online.

"We're pivoting with grace and we're working on providing online content," said Sarah Glassett, one of the instructors and motivators at the studio.

Glassett spent part of an afternoon filming meditation and yoga videos for online content after the studio had to close its doors Monday.

"People look to us as a group, community, as a safe space," she said. "Of course we're going to reach out."

Fossil Fuel, a local business selling what they describe as healthy donuts, makes most of its money selling wholesale to coffee shops.

In recent times, they said they have seen about a 200 percent increase in online sales after they halted their delivery fees and added toilet paper as an extra bonus for orders.

"We somehow got stocked up on toilet paper prior to all of this happening," Alexa Daniels, co-founder of the company, said.

"It started off as a joke, but it's the one way we could think about which would actually add value to our customers and really provide something that they need right now."

Other businesses are dealing with layoffs as closures go into effect.

Bruce Burnett, the owner of Bear Paw, a restaurant that was set to have its doors officially open Friday, said he had to let 85 employees go before the business opened to the public.

"There were a lot of tears, not to mention the enormous amount of time and money that was put in to make this all happen," Burnett said.

"I'm nervous about my bills, and my financial situation," Alysha McGuire said, a server at the restaurant. "This is a good time to come together as a whole and recognize we can all do this together."

