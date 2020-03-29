Local photographer uses skill to spread joy during time of uncertainty

More than 300 photographers around the world are training their lenses on a familiar sight that may seem like somewhat of a novelty these days, but is becoming more and more common-- families together at home.

One of those photographers is right here in Anchorage. David Jensen is helping document the phenomena of families experiencing the pandemic, the social distancing and hunkering together in their homes.

He's going from house to house, visiting families from a safe distance to take portraits as part of the Front Porch Project.

Jensen says the Front Porch Project is an opportunity for both him and his customers to engage in a different, although brief, kind of way.

Jensen says he typically maintains between 25 and 30 feet distance between himself and the subjects of his portraits.

Video by photojournalist Phil Walczak.

