Students create ‘thank you’ video for essential workers, first responders

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the lives of people across Alaska. Restaurants, businesses, and schools were closed; people are still required to stay physically distant from one another.

However, people have started to do acts of kindness for people in their communities. One such act happened here in Alaska when a group of Anchorage and Chugiak government students came together to make a “thank you” video for essential workers and first responders.

"It was actually my advisor's idea,” said Brandon Gall, Student Body President at Service High School. “I really didn’t think about the impact it could have until the video was done - because I really didn’t think about all the hard work and extra hours our essential workers and first responders were putting in.”

Earlier this month Gall started compiling individual student videos from the eight high schools in the district. He said it took about weeks to obtain all the videos, and then a few more days to put them together.

The video is just under two minutes long and features students thanking restaurant workers, grocery store employees, first responders, and more.

“Your hard work is valued, and you are not going unnoticed,” said one student in the video

“I just wanna, again, just thank them and emphasize that they are appreciated," Gall said. "We hope that when this is all over they realize they played a big an impactful role into again restoring our community."

Gall went on to say "This project was completely student-led, all the student leaders reached out to their selected schools and gathered the video. I believe this goes to show how strong and amazing student-led projects can be."

Allison Reed, who teaches a student government course at Service High School, sent Channel 2 an email highlighting Gall’s work on the video.

"I was just really impressed the kids wanted to be doing something," Reed said. "Their lives are in a total upheaval right now so for them to be thinking about the community more than themselves is truly inspirational."

"I was really encouraged and inspired to help them out the as best I could," she said, "but really, it was all them.”

As press time, schools in the Anchorage School District remained closed while students continue online learning. A post on the ASD website on April 24, 2020, says that one that day, "ASD schools [had] completed their fourth week of schooling at home. However, it has been seven weeks since our students and staff have been together at school – March 5, before spring break. I hope you are all holding up well.”

