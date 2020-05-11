Look out for JBER flyover salute of COVID-19 responders this week

Aircraft from the U.S Air Force and Air National Guard at JBER will fly throughout Alaska this week in honor of COVID-19 first responders and essential workers. The flyover will include the F-22 Raptor, C-17 Globemaster III, KC-135 Stratotanker, HH-60 Pave Hawk and more.

The flyover, part of an Air Force Salutes approved training mission, will take place in three different parts of the state May 12, 13 and 15. The Air Force Salutes initiative has taken place nationwide with the intent of lifting morale and honoring essential workers.

“We’re so grateful for everything citizens throughout Alaska have done these past few weeks,” U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Davis, commander of the 3rd Wing, said in a prepared statement. “Supporting both us and society at large, everyone from healthcare workers to first responders have helped make sure we stay healthy and safe. These flyovers are just a small gesture to show our appreciation for the sacrifice and support given by everyone in our communities.”

The first flyover will be over Bethel, Nome and Kotzebue and is expected to begin around noon on May 12. The next flyover will be over Eagle River, Palmer and Wasilla in the afternoon of May 13. The final flyover will be above Wasilla, Palmer and Valdez before making an appearance in Southeast Alaska by hitting Cordova, Juneau, Ketchikan and Sitka on May 15. That morning there will be another flyover throughout Southcentral that can be seen in Eagle River, Whittier, Seward, Homer, Soldotna, Kenai, Girdwood, Anchorage and Sterling.

Detailed flight routes and arrival times will be released on the JBER Facebook page, which can be found here.

The flyovers will be visible from residential areas but flyover officials recommend that viewers practice social distancing and stay away from large crowds when watching the aircraft.

