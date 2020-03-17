Students seeking Alaska Performance Scholarship impacted by SAT, ACT delays

This week was supposed to be the week that students across Alaska would be hunkering down to take college placement exams.

Now, both the SAT and ACT testing has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

Some students might be a bit relieved by the reprieve, but those hoping to qualify for the Alaska Performance Scholarship and other financial assistance are concerned since those test results are a key part of application requirements.

Executive Director of the Alaska Commission on Postsecondary Education Stephanie Butler told Channel 2 Tuesday that discussion is now underway to "ensure access to the APS in a timely manner."

Butler says the commission is currently working with the State Department of Education, the legislature, and the administration to find a solution.

According to the ACPE webiste, the requirements to be considered for each level of the scholarship include a certain GPA, minimum ACT or SAT scores, and the specified high school curriculum.

The latest information can be found at acpe.alaska.gov or at 1-800-441-2962.

