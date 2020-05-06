Lots of sunshine in Southcentral today before we cloud up

Sunny skies in Anchorage on Wednesday while we warm up to 60 degrees.

High pressure will keep our air dry leading to mostly sunny skies and above-average temperatures across Southcentral on Wednesday with conditions being very similar to yesterday (Tuesday). Once again, conditions could be slightly unstable over the northeastern Copper River Basin Wednesday afternoon and evening, leading to potential isolated thunderstorms. Clouds will be on the increase Thursday as storms move into the Gulf. If timing stays consistent then most of our rain should stay confined to the coast on Thursday before possibly moving farther inland by Friday.

For the extended period, Saturday through Tuesday, our long time storm system that is sitting just south of the Gulf will continue to hang out in place, sending storm energy northwestward into the Alaska Mainland. This will bring periods of rainfall to portions of southwest and Southcentral Alaska with the exception of this being the Copper River Basin. The Copper River Basin area will not have as much storm system support as a ridge of high pressure tries to build westward from the Yukon. Dry air and increasing temperatures could elevate some fire weather concerns by Monday.

Further west, storms located over the central Bering Sea and Aleutian Islands on Saturday will bring widespread precipitation. These storms should weaken on Sunday as the storms lift north toward Siberia Russia. Different storms then approach the western Bering Sea and Aleutian Islands by Monday, with precipitation chances rapidly increasing once again, while warmer air continues to move into the area.

Sunny in Anchorage on Wednesday with a high of 60 degrees and light winds but up to 25 mph along Turnagain Arm and higher elevations. Wednesday night with a low of 40 degrees while under mostly clear skies and light winds.

We will be mostly cloudy in Anchorage on Thursday with a high of 56 degrees and 10 mph winds. Mostly cloudy skies for Thursday night with a low of 39 degrees with 10 mph winds

Looking ahead, we will be cloudy on Friday while we warm up to 57 degrees with light winds.

