Lower 48 meat shortages sees huge increase in demand for Alaska shoppers

Meat shortages in the Lower 48 are driving a huge increase in demand for Alaska shoppers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When you hear on the news that it’s hard to get toilet paper, everyone goes to buy it,” said Ben Linford, the president of Linford of Alaska, Inc. “When you hear that it’s hard to go and get meat, everyone goes and buys it.”

That wholesaler’s main business is not meat nor has it been direct sales to customers. That changed with the pandemic as it moved to making home deliveries.

Waves of reports of shortages have led to a run on certain goods at supermarkets. “We have people desperately looking for ground beef,” Linford said.

Mike Jones, the purchasing manager for Linford of Alaska, Inc., said the process of shipping goods from the Lower 48 is not impacted by the pandemic.

“If I can find the product, getting it to Alaska is not an issue, whatsoever,” he said. “It’s finding the product.”

Meat shortages from the Lower 48 are partly explained by some plants shuttering their doors due to COVID-19.

“People hear that and they start panic buying, buying all the stores out and all the shelves out,” Jones said of the other reason why meat is becoming harder to find.

Restrictions have been implemented at large grocery chains in Alaska.

“We have temporarily set limits on the sale of fresh pork, fresh chicken and ground beef to two items of each per customer,” wrote Jeffrey Temple, a spokesperson for Fred Meyer, by email. “We want to do our part to help ensure that everyone in the community has access to these foods.”

Carrs-Safeway has implemented similar limits as has Costco Wholesale.

Nate Burris, the owner of Mat Valley Meats and Butcher Block No. 9, said demand has exploded over the past eight weeks. Burris has hired seven or eight people who are solely employed to take orders.

Demand only grew again recently.

John Tyson, the owner of Tyson Foods, told the New York Times on April 27 that two plants were closing and millions of pounds of beef, pork and chicken would not be available.

“I thought, ‘Oh no, here we go again,’” said Burris. He estimates that his stores are receiving around triple the orders that they would usually get for this period during a normal year.

Richelle Summers, the owner of Mat-Su Farm Co-op, has seen increased demand too. “It’s absolutely through the roof,” she said.

Summers buys meat from producers from across the state and sells it onto local retailers. Local producers are also seeing increased calls.

Michelle Olsen owns a flock of 32 sheep outside Palmer. The farm is predominantly for wool but also for meat. Olsen says she gives the sheep the best life she can and then she gives them one bad day.

She has also seen an increased number of orders. “I usually get three dozen in a year, I’ve got three dozen in the last two months,” Olsen said.

For Olsen, and the Alaska livestock industry in general, filling that demand will be tough. Cattle and sheep are typically fattened up over the spring and summer and then processed in the fall.

“So, if you say you want us to increase our numbers, you’re not going to see an increase for around a year,” she said.

Burris said despite the demand he buys from diverse sources and should not run out of meat. “We’re in pretty good shape,” he said.

Temple says Fred Meyer also continues to be able to stock shelves.

“I don’t have the specific numbers for Alaska but I can tell you that our meat orders in general have been filled at a very high percentage,” he said. “We are in close communication with our suppliers and everyone aligned to the supply chain is working hard to help ensure that meat items are in stock for our customers.”

Copyright KTUU 2020. All rights reserved

