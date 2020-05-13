Lumen Christi High School gives seniors an in-person graduation ceremony

As many 2020 graduates missed out on walking the stage because of the coronavirus pandemic, 10 seniors from Lumen Christi High School got the rare occasion to have some normality.

On May 7, 2020, a graduation video went up on the school’s Facebook page.

“This is truly a historic night for our community,” said Principal Brian Ross in the video. “For the first time in our school’s history, we are graduating our seniors virtually and remotely.”

What made this graduation unique was each graduating student was able to walk the stage, separate from one another, and get their diploma.

In other words, each student had their own graduation ceremony.

The planning for the graduation began in March. At first, it was thought it would be a fully virtual graduation.

“Finally when the Department of Education put out some guidance as far as what types of ceremonies can be taken place, We looked at the guidance, we kind of bounced it off what the municipality said, and the archdiocese, and we went forward with a plan that keeps within the state’s requirements,” said Ross.

Each graduating senior had a 30 minute block time to walk the stage, take photos with family and friends in the cap and gown, and see photos of their fellow seniors placed on chairs.

Ross said everyone had their mask on and were practicing proper social-distancing.

“It gave us the opportunity to highlight each graduate as they walked across the stage.”

When each student’s blocked time came to an end, they threw their cap into the air.

The unique graduation took place over two nights, cultivating in the video played May 7th.

You can watch the graduation below or at the following link.

