Lyrid Meteor Shower peaks early Wednesday but clouds will cover most of the state

The Lyrid Meteor Shower will peak on Wednesday, April 22. The timing—from a moon-phase standpoint is great—as it coincides with the new moon. Weather looks a little more dicey. Southcentral, Southwest, Southeast and much of the northern areas will likely be under cloud cover. Parts of western Alaska and the Interior have a chance to see the meteors at their peak.

The peak time to see the Lyrids will be a few hours before sunrise Wednesday morning but some meteors will be visible (weather permitting) until April 25. Areas with little light pollution could see 10 to 20 meteors per hour at the peak. More light? Fewer meteors will be spotted.

The meteors appear to radiate from the Lyra constellation but it’s not necessary to view the meteors from their radiant point. They will appear across the sky.

The Lyrids are caused by Earth’s atmosphere colliding with the debris left by the Comet Thatcher which passed Earth last in 1861 and won’t return again until 2276. According to NASA, the first recorded sighting of the Lyrids goes back to 687 BC by the Chinese.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

