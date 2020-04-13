UPDATE: ML&P customers east of UMED District unable to report power outage

Update: 7:39 p.m.

ML&P says a line crew is attempting to isolate the issue and conduct testing in an update around 7:15 p.m.

Some customers reported their power being restored shortly after 7:30 p.m.

ML&P says that power to some customers may be restored as the line crew works to isolate the problem, but may not necessarily indicate that power to the full outage area has been restored.

Original story:

Municipal Light and Power customers experiencing a power outage east of the UMED district off Tudor and Northern Lights are reporting problems notifying ML&P of an ongoing outage Monday evening.

ML&P acknowledged the outage in a Facebook post shortly before 6 p.m. Monday evening.

Multiple KTUU viewers in the affected area have reported being unable to reach ML&P's power outage hotline, which transfers calls to voicemail.

ML&P says in its Facebook post that the power outage is not affected Providence Hospital, Alaska Native Medical Center, or other health facilities in the UMED District, and that a line crew is investigating the cause.

No timeline has been given by ML&P for when power will be restored.

In response to the COVID-19 situation, ML&P has reduced customer service hours from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

