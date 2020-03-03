M/V Tazlina to return to service March 5

On Tuesday Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities announced that on March 5 the M/V Tazlina will return to service.

The Tazlina will sail regularly from Juneau to Angoon, Hoonah, Haines, and Skagway.

Below is the vessels initial trips schedule:



Juneau – Angoon round trips:

Mar. 5 and 7

Juneau – Hoonah round trips:

Mar. 12 and 14

Juneau – Haines/Skagway round trips:

Mar. 6, 8, 13, and 15

Since mid-January, the vessel underwent required warranty work and annual inspections for certifications.

The Tazlina returned to Juneau on Feb. 29.

To view the sailing calendar visit dot.alaska.gov.

When weather permits, the M/V Matanuska will head to Ketchikan to undergo repairs. The Alaska Marine Highway System and Vigor are working together to return the Matanuska to service as quickly as possible.

