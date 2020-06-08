M/V Tustumena sailing canceled indefinitely

The Alaska Department of Transportation announced on Monday the cancelation of sailing for the M/V Tustumena indefinitely.

Tustumena passengers and crew members are returning to Homer where they will be tested and quarantined once they dock.

This comes after one crewmember tested positive for COVID-19 on June 6. The Tustumena was docked in Dutch Harbor picking up passengers.

After the news, the new passengers got back off the boat except for six passengers who were headed to Homer.

Once the Tustumena docks in Homer Monday night, COVID-19 tests will be given to everyone on-board the ship. Results are expected to take about 24 hours.

Those who test negative will have a 14-day quarantine, and those who test positive will need to see a health care provider to determine the best course of action for isolation to prevent others from getting COVID-19.

An official with the Alaska Marine Highway System says that could get tricky, saying some people might have to quarantine on the boat to prevent any further transmission of COVID-19.

This investigation is on going.

