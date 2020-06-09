UPDATE: M/V Tustumena to resume sailings June 27

UPDATE: The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities has announced six more employees on the M/V Tustumena have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total positive crewmember number to seven. The department said all other employees and remaining passengers have all tested negative.

The seven employees with coronavirus are in isolation on the ship and are being monitored by medical professionals, DOT said.

Everyone who tested negative has left the ship and are expected to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The M/V Tustumena arrived in Homer Monday night with 41 people on board.

Original Story: The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities says the M/V Tustumena is expected to resume sailings on June 27 when the ship departs Homer for Kodiak.

The announcement comes a day after Alaska DOT announced that the ship would stop sailing indefinitely.

Alaska DOT says on June 6 a crewmember tested positive for COVID-19. Upon learning the news, Alaska DOT announced Tustumena passengers and crew members were returning to Homer where they will be tested and quarantined once they dock.

Alaska DOT says if you have questions about reservations, please visit www.FerryAlaska.com.

