Magnitude-6.5 earthquake rocks Idaho

A preliminary magnitude-6.5 earthquake shook Idaho after striking about 100 miles away from Boise Tuesday, U.S. Geological Survey officials said.

Reports show the quake struck about 45 miles west of Challis, Idaho, which is also about 75 miles east of Meridian. It hit shortly before 5 p.m. at a depth of a little more than 6 miles.

People across a large area reporting shaking, according the Associated Press.

It is unknown as of press time what the extent of the damage and whether or not there were any injuries.

