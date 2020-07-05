Man brings disinfecting business to Alaska in response to pandemic

Nearly all businesses have been affected in some way by COVID-19. Many are struggling to re-open and some haven't re-opened at all, but others are seeing growth. A new business to Alaska has opened in response to the pandemic.

With the novel coronavirus, sanitization seems to be on the top of everyone's mind. With grocery store shelves sparse with cleaning products, more and more people are looking for different ways to keep their homes and businesses safe.

For Jackson Prevatt, it's his livelihood. Prevatt is the vice president of Oxi-Thyme Southeast. Just last month he brought the company to Alaska, renting out touchless disinfecting systems to local businesses.

"We're working with senior centers throughout the state already," said Prevatt. "We've got several businesses. Advanced Dentistry is one of our customers already."

Though the business is new, Prevatt says the need is not. "I told one of my customers the other day, you know, we probably should have been doing this before COVID-19," said Prevatt. "We should have done it back after SARS. There's a flu virus that is still around. Yes, there's a vaccine for it, but it hasn't gone away, so maybe this is a step to say we should be sanitizing more often all the time."

While Oxy-Thyme is a business that's doing well, Prevatt says he is sensitive to the fact that others are still struggling.

"What we tell people is, 'we're here to help you.' With the senior centers, non-profits, and first responders--our belief is the work they do is more important than what we do, and that's the beauty--since I am the owner, I can dictate the price and I will work with everybody to try to get them back open."

