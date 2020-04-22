Man charged with assault for spraying APD officer with fire extinguisher during burglary response

A man has been arrested and charged with burglary and assaulting a police officer after Anchorage Police say he broke into an abandoned Anchorage business and assaulted an officer who responded to the trespassing call Tuesday afternoon.

Police say 31-year-old Pablo Delvalle was found inside the former Johnson’s Tire Service building. The building’s owner called police after a security check found a broken first-floor window, and a door to a second-floor office and apartment closed, which had been open at last check. Windows on the second floor were also open that had previously been closed. The owner believed someone was in that second floor apartment.

Police knocked on the locked door of the apartment. After receiving no answer, an officer entered a room inside through the ceiling. No one was in the room at the time, but as the officer lowered into the room, Delvalle came into the room and sprayed the officer with a fire extinguisher, Anchorage Police say.

The officer was able to unlock the apartment door and let in additional officers, but Delvalle went further into the building. After more officers arrived, Delvalle eventually came out to where officers were and was handcuffed, though he did not follow officers’ instructions.

Police say the officer sprayed with the fire extinguisher has eye pain and inhaled some of the extinguisher gas, even though he was wearing a mask for COVID-19 precautions. The officer was treated and released by medics.

Delvalle faces charges of first-degree burglary and second-degree assault.

