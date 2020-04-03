Man creates a Quarantine Blues song with a mash up of musicians

What do you do when you get two guys who live in different states, but used to play in a band together and are looking for ways to occupy their time during the Coronavirus quarantine? You come up with a song, of course. Drew Lopenzina came up with the idea to channel his creative side and wrote the song Quarantine Blues.

Quarantine Blues song by Drew Lopenzina.

He posted it to Facebook. Not long after, his friend and fellow band mate, Jay Bell saw it and asked to add bass to it. Before Lopenzina knew it, the song became a mix of musicians from all over the U.S.

"From texas to Alabama, Alaska, Massachusetts, Virginia, Florida, it's all over, it's about as far flung as you can be in the United States," said Bell.

"Next thing I know a couple days later there were drums and you know it just kept growing from there and people kept throwing parts on it and you know now it's this big Hollywood squares mash up," added Lopenzina.

