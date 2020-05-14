Man dies following Wednesday night stabbing in Northeast Anchorage

Anchorage police say a man has died after he was stabbed Wednesday night.

Police say around 7 p.m., they responded to call in Northeast Anchorage in reference to a stabbing.

Once on the scene, police determined a verbal altercation between the adult male victim and an adult female turned physical.

Police say at some point, the female stabbed the male and left the scene, but later returned.

During the questioning process, police arrested 35-year-old Maisha Douglas for her outstanding warrants

The victim's identity will be released pending next-of-kin procedures.

The circumstances at this time appear to be domestic-related.

Police say the case is now a homicide investigation.

