Man dies in stabbing in Nome

Nome Police say a man was found stabbed this morning in the Bering Strait community, and later died from his injuries at the local hospital.

Police were called to a home on East 3rd Ave. in Nome at 1:45 Thursday morning for a report of a man who had been stabbed.

Nome Police said in a release that 37-year-old Benjamin Milton was found with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to Norton Sound Hospital where he later died.

Police say Milton's death is still under investigation.

