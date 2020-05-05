Man who distributed drugs to his sex offender treatment group sentenced to federal prison term

A 36-year-old Anchorage man who distributed drugs to his sex offender treatment group has been sentenced to time in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Chief U.S. District Judge Timothy M. Burgess also ordered that Scott Falk, the convicted, serve an additional 18 months of supervised released following the completion of a new, 18-month federal prison sentence.

Court documents show Falk attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota back in 2013. When in South Dakota, he "responded to a fictional ad for sexual services on Backpage.com, indicating that he was interested in paying to engage in sexual acts with a young girl," the department said. "Falk opted $200 for one hour of sex with a 13-year-old, which he later negotiated down to $140."

The ad had been posted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation. Falk arrived to what he believed was his meeting with the girl, and he was arrested.

He pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court for the District of South Dakota to attempted trafficking in 2014. He was sentenced to serve 84 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

Falk then transferred his case to Alaska. He began his term of supervised release in last July, started sex offender treatment in September, and began drug treatment in October.

"During this time, Falk failed to engage with drug treatment, distributed controlled substances to other members of his sex offender treatment group, and continued to abuse drugs while in custody," officials said. "Falk had failed the required drug tests by testing positive for methamphetamine, marijuana, and suboxone; and failed to appear for his sex offender treatment group. Falk’s probation officer also uncovered communications demonstrating that Falk had been distributing suboxone to another supervisee in his sex offender treatment group."

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.