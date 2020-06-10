Man facing charges dies at Alaska correctional facility

The Alaska Department of Corrections says a man in custody on charges including kidnapping and sexual abuse died at a correctional center in Nome.

The department says 61-year-old Zenon Habros was found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday and that corrections officers and medical personnel attempted life-saving measures before he was pronounced dead.

The department says Habros’ death is the fifth involving an inmate in its custody this year.

It says each death is reviewed by Alaska State Troopers and the state medical examiner’s office.

