Man facing multiple charges after hit-and-run collision, police chase

An Anchorage man is facing a slew of charges after he allegedly struck someone in traffic while under the influence of drugs and then fled the scene.

On Tuesday evening at around 7 p.m., dispatchers received a report that a man in a GMC truck had struck another car but did not stop to render aid, and that "the driver appeared to be intoxicated," police said in a Nixle released on Wednesday.

Todd M. Masters, 57, was apparently driving westbound on International Airport Road in a 2002 silver GMC Sierra when he hit a 2017 white Chevy that was stopped at a red light at Arctic Boulevard. Masters allegedly drove away from the scene without making any contact with the other driver, who then followed Masters and called police.

"While following at a safe distance, and abiding by the dispatcher’s instructions, the victim driver continued to provide dispatch with location updates," officials wrote.

Officers initiated a traffic stop at 76th Ave. and Nathan. Masters then reportedly fled again and attempted to get away by abruptly turning into a parking lot and purposely colliding with an officer’s vehicle, but Masters' truck was pinned by officers and he was forced to stop. After that, he "was detained without further incident," according to police.

Officers apparently noticed signs of impairment and after conducting Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, the decision was made to charge Masters with Operating Under the Influence. Masters was taken to the Anchorage Jail and provided a breath sample that showed no alcohol in his system, but after a search warrant was obtained, Masters’ blood was drawn. Two baggies that appeared to contain drugs were in plain view in the truck, officials said, and the vehicle was impounded for evidence and will be processed once a search warrant has been obtained.

The driver of the Chevy pickup was injured as a result of the crash but declined to be taken in by medics. No officers were injured in the incident.

Police said Wednesday that Masters was remanded on the charges of Reckless Driving, OUI, Assault II, Assault III, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Fail to Stop I, Criminal Mischief III, and Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance V.

