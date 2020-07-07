Man who stabbed former boss at Nordstrom sentenced to ten years in prison

A man who stabbed another man on the sky bridge near Nordstrom in the Fifth Avenue Mall was sentenced to ten years in prison on a charge of first-degree assault, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Gordon Samel III was charged for attempted murder and assault in April of 2019. The U.S Attorney’s Office said he had stabbed his former boss at Nordstrom. The boss was hospitalized with injuries following the stabbing.

Anchorage Superior Court Judge Kevin Saxby sentenced Samel to twenty years with ten years suspended which will be followed by a ten-year probation period.

