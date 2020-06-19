Mandatory masks "on the table" as mayor, assembly members weigh in

The Anchorage Assembly has voted down two separate resolutions asking the mayor to implement some form of a requirement for face coverings in Anchorage, but on Friday, health officials and the Mayor weighed in on the possibility.

At a work session, doctors and representatives from the city’s health department discussed the effectiveness of masks. Health officials all agreed they are an effective tool to slow the spread of COVID-19, and some worried that members of the public were working with incorrect information about face coverings.

“If you look at the conversations that are happening in places like social media and even on the news, there’s misrepresentation of what we’re looking for,” said Dr. Monique Child, an Anchorage Pediatrician participating in the work session.

Part of the concern comes from the fact that at the beginning of the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control didn’t recommend wearing a mask, and the US Surgeon General asked people to stop hoarding them to preserve supplies for frontline medical workers, but the CDC has since changed its tune.

“Their recommendations are to use cloth face coverings in public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain,” said Public Health & General Preventive Medicine Specialist Dr. Tom Hennessy. “And they specifically designate groceries and pharmacies.”

The two previous resolutions were brought forward by assembly members Meg Zalatel and Forrest Dunbar, the same members who requested the work session. Zalatel said that while those attempts had failed, she wasn’t done with the conversation.

“We’ve asked the public for personal responsibility over and over again,” she said. “And our rates are still going up.”

Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz also indicated at a press conference Friday that an emergency order requiring mandate, while undesirable, was a possibility.

“We have not mandated masking to this point,” he said. “I would not like to get to the point where we have to mandate masking, but mandating masking is something that is on the table.”

The idea is not without opposition though. Multiple audience members commented at the work session Friday that they opposed a mask mandate, and the idea has opponents on the Assembly as well.

“I absolutely, in no way, support mandating, for any Alaskans to wear a mask, if they don’t want to,” said Assembly Member Jamie Allard.

For now there’s no legislation before the Assembly that would require a mask, but as the pandemic continues, so will that conversation.

