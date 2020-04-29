Mask making group continues to fight the war against COVID-10

Anchorage Alaska Mask Makers are making it their mission to make thousands of masks to protect community members.

Wayne Jones, whose wife is a nurse at Providence, wanted to help our his spouse's coworkers and a few neighbors.

“I jumped on the neighborhood app and asked does anyone need masks, and 40,000 masks later, here we are,” he said. “It's crazy.”

Jones and his team of more than 200 organizers and sewers have perfected their process over the past month.

Jones and other volunteers deliver elastic, cloth and filters to those making masks. He drops off mask making kits at their doors and the next time he swings by, there will be dozens of hand-made masks with a filter inside them.

He’ll then spend hours delivering the masks to residents, first responders, hospitals, businesses and more.

"I reached out and said is there any way we can get masks for the judges and court staff across the state,” said Stacey Marz, the administrative director for the Alaska Court System. “Wayne immediately responded and said absolutely, that they'd be happy to help. There has been an army of dedicated people who have been sewing for us for the last several weeks.”

Jones said the team has already made more than 40,000 masks and plans to make thousands more.

Much of the group’s efforts have been funded by Jones himself. The group is asking for donations.

To learn more about the group and requests for masks, visit their website.

