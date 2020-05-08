Mat-Su Borough School Board picks superintendent candidate

The Mat-Su Borough School District School Board has announced its candidate for superintendent. The candidate, Randy Trani, grew up in Cordova and has taught in Alaskan school districts.

The School District will post a recorded Q&A video with Trani on Monday and will solicit community member impressions in an online survey. The School Board will then meet on Tuesday to officially vote on instating Trani as superintendent. The School District is encouraging public testimony at their special meeting on May 12.

"While we changed the originally planned process due to COVID-19, we have evaluated the available alternatives and believe this course is the best," School Board President Thomas Bergey said in a statement. "Dr. Trani is an outstanding candidate for consideration. Among his many positive attributes, Dr. Trani’s record reflects a strong focus on academic achievement.”

Trani spent eight years teaching all K-12 levels in Alaska before leaving to teach science in Oregon in the 1990s. Trani has previous administrative experience. From 2004-2009 he was the principal of Corbett Schools in Corbett, Oregon before becoming superintendent in 2009. In a statement from the Mat-Su School District, Trani said he wanted to return to Alaska because the state gave him a free education through his bachelor's degree.

The Mat-Su School District conducted a national search for superintendent candidates using the executive leadership search firm Ray and Associates, Inc. The firm identified 23 qualified applicants although some withdrew their application because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

