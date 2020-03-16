Mat-Su Borough School District extends school closures, prepares food distribution sites

The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District announced on Monday an extension of the closure to schools, activities, and facility use for students through March 30, and the opening of Grab n' Go Meal Distribution Centers to provide free food to children in need.

MSBSD says all activities and facility use are canceled through the month of March.

All international, out-of-state, and in-state travel is canceled through April.

MSBSD is allowing students to access the building to collect their locker contents on Thursday and Friday this week.

According to MSBSD, Grab n' Go Meal Distribution sites will be open starting Tuesday March 17 through March 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

Big Lake Elementary Burchell High School Houston Jr/Sr High School Meadow Lakes Elementary Palmer Jr Middle School Redington Jr/Sr High School Su Valley Jr/Sr High School Sutton Elementary Valley Pathways Wasilla Middle School Willow Elementary

On Friday, the Mat-Su Borough School District extended its spring break by one week as part of the effort to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.