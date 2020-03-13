Mat-Su Borough announces closures, school district announces extension to Spring Break

Mat-Su Borough officials say preparations and procedures are being put in place to ensure those in the Valleys are safe in case COVD-19 hits the area.

“What I want to say is, for the normal human being, for the normal active citizen in the Mat-Su Borough, you can feel fairly safe,” said Borough Mayor Vern Halter.

Thursday, Governor Mike Dunleavy announced Alaska has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

During the press conference, Halter stressed the importance for people to do the simple things.

“Wash your hands, like everybody’s been telling you on Facebook, TV. And social distancing," he said.

Halter also stressed the need for more test kits in the state.

“We need the tests,” said Halter, “because the test will identify who is sick, where they’re at, and how to address it.”

Halter ended his opening statement on the podium with this statement in a move to calm fears of those listening and watching.

“We have to go on with our normal lives,” Halter started, “Don’t panic. Stick to science and facts. Don’t believe everything you see on Facebook. There probably is toilet paper around. (laughs). Let’s do the simple things that we will make this a better life in the Mat-Su Borough and we will get through this.”

Borough preparation

Borough Manager John Moosey took the podium after the mayor, outlining what the Borough will be doing to prepare.

“Effective Monday, March 16, we will be closing public access to the Mat-Su Borough," he said.

This means all Borough buildings, including the Brett ice rink, Borough Library, the Chalet at Government Peak, and Wasilla pools will be off-limits.

Activities and rentals at fire halls and different Borough buildings are also being canceled through April 1.

“However, I want to assure the public that all essential services will continue to be provided,” Moosey said, "such as emergency services, fire, road maintenance, our landfill will be open, also we’ll be doing water and wastewater treatment in Talkeetna.”

Borough staff will also continue working during this time Moosey said. The best way to get a hold of staff members will be through emails or phone calls, Mossey added.

Moosey requested that all Borough meetings being canceled. Later in the press conference, the mayor signed off on the request.

Meetings are being canceled through April 1. This includes assembly meetings and planning commission meetings.

Moosey added animal care is under a deep clean until Tuesday.

School preparation

Dr. Monica Goyette, Superintendent of Schools for the Mat-Su Borough School District, says next week schools will be closed. This means the district is extending spring break by a week.

Dr. Goyette also mentioned that students may start taking classes online when school is back in session after the extended week.

“We are not prepared to make that decision at this point. We want to wait and see what is happening in our community,” Dr. Goyette said, "We will be spending next week doing needs assessments and try to start remote meal delivery again.”

Emergency personnel preparation

Scott Williamson, EMS Operations Deputy Chief, said EMS has made some daily changes to how they conduct business. Some of the changes include screening callers to see if they have symptoms of COVID-19.

EMS is also limiting the number of responders they have.

