Mat-Su Borough shares coronavirus safety update, plans for small businesses

Mat-Su Borough officials said in a press conference Wednesday that they’re testing a high number of people in the borough for COVID-19, but that they are worried about the impact on small businesses.

Dr. Wade Erickson, a doctor doing COVID-19 testing at Capstone Clinic, said the number of coronavirus tests was elevated last week but stabilized over the past few days. This could change, he said, as the state opens up and more people begin to gather in larger groups.

“As the weather has gotten nicer, people are going to become more complacent - naturally - as we are seeing more people gather in group settings,” Erickson said. “And I would caution that even as we open up the state or even the borough, we need to be very, very careful with maintaining our distance and our masks at this point.”

The borough has recorded 21 positive cases total, and the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported one hospitalization in the area. Erickson said this is an indication that medical facilities are safe for people needing urgent emergency care.

“If you’re having chest pain or shortness of breath or urgent orthopedic needs," Erickson said, "they have the facilities set up in a proper manner to isolate patients who may be considered COVID at risk."

All patients coming into medical facilities are being tested for the virus, with an average of 50 tests being conducted each day, according to officials.

Another point of concern at the meeting was what would happen to local businesses. Mat-Su Borough Assemblywoman Stephanie Nowers said the borough boasts more than 8,000 businesses, most of which are classified as small businesses with fewer than 20 employees. She urged area residents to buy local.

“They have really felt the impact of this shutdown, and are going to continue, some of them like the tourism industry, continue to feel that,” Nowers said.

To get an idea of how deeply the businesses are impacted, Nowers said the borough will be sending out a survey to all businesses in the area that will help officials understand ways they can support local businesses.

Mayor Vern Halter added that the borough is currently in the process of budget planning, and encouraged citizens to testify at local meetings either over the phone or in person. There is a 20-person attendance limit in the facility itself.

“We find ourselves in a big dilemma, is what we find ourselves in,” Halter said. “We had all of our school monies that were vetoed by the governor — that were in the sate budget sent to the governor — and these amounts of money affect our ability to really put together a good budget to help the Mat-Su.”

Halter said he wants to see a direct grant of COVID-19 money to the Convention and Visitors Bureau because the organization will “have to resurrect tourism for the Mat-Su.”

The borough was allocated $37 million in CARES Act funding and is currently working out the best ways to comply with funding requirements.

