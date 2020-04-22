Mat-Su Borough: 800 COVID-tests in the area, 20 confirmed cases as state preps to open businesses

One new COVID-19 case was announced in the Mat-Su Borough Wednesday bringing the total cases to 20.

The new case was announced in Wasilla.

During a press conference, Mat-Su borough officials covered what is being done in the valley to keep people safe and informed.

Borough Mayor Vern Halter repeated what Governor Dunleavy announced Tuesday night about a phased plan to reopen the state’s economy.

State officials said many restaurants across Alaska will be offering limited dine-in services and retail stores offering limited in-store shopping, with certain non-essential services also being able to slowly open with adjusted requirements as soon as Friday. Workers in almost all these places are expected to be utilizing face masks and gloves.

As of Wednesday morning, there are 20 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in the Mat-Su Borough. One person is hospitalized, one person has died, and eight people have recovered.

As for testing, there are 10 testing locations for those in the Mat-Su Borough.





Close to 800 tests have been done in the Mat-Su borough.

Borough Mayor Halter also touched upon federal dollars coming to the valley.

"The governor has announced his proposed allocations for the Mat-Su," Halter said. " $38.7 million to the Mat-Su Borough, $18.6 million to the City of Wasilla, $7.5 million to the City of Palmer, $1.13 million to the City of Houston, $65.93 million total to the Mat-Su."

Halter added the money still needs to be approved by the Alaska Legislature.

To watch the full press conference, click on the videos above.

