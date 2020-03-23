Mat-Su Borough officials say two valley COVID-19 cases are not travel-related

Two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Matanuska-Susitna Valley are not travel related according to borough officials who held a media briefing Monday to discuss the valley's first cases confirmed Sunday night by the Department of Health and Social Services.

MSB officials touched briefly on the new cases in the valley but also shared updates on new ways people can get information or be tested.

Borough Manager John Moosey was unable to provide additional information about where in the valley the two cases are located to protect the privacy of the individuals who tested positive for COVID-19.

“We do not have the information on where the two residents reside, other than the fact that they have been announced and they are staying in their homes under quarantine,” Moosey said.

Moosey said that according to the best information the borough has, neither case is believed to be travel-related.

“The information we have is they are not, and that raised some concern," Moosey said. "They where here, operating and they were here and caught this without leaving the area.”

As MSB grapples with the early stages of the crisis, the borough's core services are still up and running, though buildings and facilities are not open to the public until April 15.

An assembly meeting will be held on April 7 at 6 p.m., but it will be done online.

Director of Mat-Su Borough Department of Emergency Services Ken Barkley said at the briefing that Capstone Clinic in Wasilla is offering drive-through COVID-19 testing.

Anyone interested needs to first consult the guidelines on the Capstone Clinic website.

“What they will do is have a questionnaire or survey for you to take. Then they will determine whether you are needed to come in and be tested,” Barkley said. “If you are they will pre-set that up with you so you can go there, and the first thing they will test you for is Influenza A.”

Barkley says so far, Capstone Clinic has tested 42 people for COVID-19, and Mat-Su Regional Hospital has tested 33 people.

Eric Wyatt, Information Technology Director, touched on the new app that keeps track of what businesses, borough facilities, and nonprofits are open, closed or modifying their operations during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Wyatt announced that with the help of MTA, the borough is offering internet service to those who don’t have it.

“So in the parking lots of business or buildings, this building, in particular, our libraries and some of the other businesses around the area. Internet will be available in parking lots,” Wyatt said.

All you have to do is drive up and connect to the internet.

To watch the full press conference, click the video above or watch the press conference on Facebook below.

