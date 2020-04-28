Mat-Su Borough holding second public testimony meeting focused on FY2021 budget

The Matanuska-Susitna Borough on Tuesday is holding its second public testimony event focused on the budget for approaching fiscal year.

"This is my tenth budget with public hearings," said John Moosey, Mat-Su Borough Manager. "We have normally gone to Willow and Wasilla, Talkeetna one year, to get out to the public. But since everybody is doing stuff by phone these day, we decided to keep it all in Palmer."

Tuesday's meeting, the second of three, follows the first meeting last Thursday night. A third and final meeting is scheduled for later this week.

The three gatherings focus primarily on the budget for fiscal year 2021. Moosey said one of the biggest challenges in this year's budget is an $18 million school bond debt reimbursement and the questions surrounding if, how and when coronavirus relief dollars might be used for that and other issues within the community. Another hot topic of discussion is mill rates and local property tax levels, which the borough depends upon for funding but could cause extensive strain to property owners who are under financial duress during the coronavirus pandemic.

"All our citizens and businesses want to be able to pay property taxes on time," said Moosey, who noted that there is no mill increase in the budget as it stands now. "We're concerned about that. Many people are hurting right now, and we understand taxes are a burden and an additional burden this time around. So how do we maintain our operation and serve the public?"

Just one woman testifying in person started Tuesday's meeting. The group then moved to telephonic testimony after that.

If you'd like to testify, there are several options for doing so on both Tuesday and Thursday.

To provide testimony via telephone, you may call in, enter the appropriate participant code, and wait for your turn to speak. You'll state your name for the record and then provide your input. For tonight's meeting, you should call (907) 290-7880 or (844) 643-2217 and enter the code 137 427 098 #. You'll be placed on hold and hear music until it's your turn to speak.

Though the agenda says there is no in-person testimony, a release from the borough early Tuesday said people may share comments in person and can do so by going to the borough building. As State of Alaska Health Mandate allows no more than 20 people to gather at once, the borough implemented several guidelines for the safety of staff and visitors: You may not enter the room until called to testify, you must exit once you are done testifying, you must adhere to the six-foot social distancing rule, and it is "highly recommended" that you bring your own mask to wear.

You may also submit comments in writing at leg.com@matsugov.us.

"This assembly listens really well to the public," Moosey said, adding that he believes the group has been "consistent" in taking action and making changes as the public requests. If people submit their thoughts, he said, "There's a good chance issues will get attention from the assembly, and it will make a difference."

The meeting is expected to be streamed on the Matanuska-Susitna Borough Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.