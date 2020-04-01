Mat-Su Borough to give an update on COVID-19

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, Mat-Su Borough officials will hold a press conference to Talk about COVID-19.

Expected to speak are the following:



Mat-Su Mayor Vern Halter



Mat-Su Health Foundation, CEO Elizabeth Ripley



Mat-Su Regional Medical Center, CEO Dave Wallace



Mat-Su Department of Emergency Services, Ken Barkley

You can watch the press conference on Channel 2, right here on KTUU.com, or on our Facebook.



This story will be updated with a live feed once it begins.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.

