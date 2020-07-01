Mat-Su Mayor urges residents to be aware and stay safe this holiday

Mayor Vern Halter of Mat-Su spoke today about fire and boating safety as the Fourth of July holiday weekend is approaching.

The mayor was cautioning everyone to always keep water nearby when having a campfire, and to have campfires in a controlled environment

Also, remember to make sure the campfire is out before going to bed.

The mayor also warned people that if people are going to be around water or on the lake to always wear a life vest. Saying "each year we see fatalities."

With the water being so cold, the mayor says a person will go into hypothermia which then makes it hard for a person to swim to safety.