Mat-Su School Board removes 5 'controversial' books from curriculum

Controversy broke out this week in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough after the school board voted 5-2 to remove a selection of books from the curriculum.

The books in question are well known and well read and include:



"I know why the caged bird sings" - Maya Angelou



"Catch-22" - Joseph Heller



"The things they carried" - Tim O'Brien



"The Great Gatsby" - F. Scott Fitzgerald



"Invisible man" - Ralph Ellison"



At the Wednesday night meeting, there was a fair amount of debate over the topic of removing these books.

Board member Jeff Taylor asking: "Is there a reason that we include books that we've labeled as controversial in our curriculum? I would prefer they were gone."

Assistant Superintendent of Instruction in the Mat-Su, Amy Spargo, spoke against the removal, saying, "What makes something controversial is really subjective."

Jim Hart who would go on to vote to remove the literature from course work, made this observation: "If I were to read this in a professional environment at my office. I would be dragged to the equal opportunity office."

While Sara Welton, who voted to keep the books in the curriculum said, "I think it's beneficial to our students. I think we might be doing a disservice to not provide that"

The motion to remove the books passed on a 5-2 vote. That same vote also stripped "The Learning Network" from teacher resources, a program offered by the New York Times.

As word of this decision started to circulate Thursday morning, the reaction was loud. Tweets, Facebook posts, all manner of social media displeasure was shown. River Kelly, a high school student at Mat-Su Career and Tech, told KTUU what he was hearing from his friends. "Almost everybody I've talked to has been shocked, demanding that these bans be taken back," the sophomore said.

Former Colony high school English teacher Peter Hopple was even more succinct saying, "I'm stunned, absolutely stunned."

Mike Okeson, the principal at Mat-Su Career & Tech, who used to teach English said, "I'm pretty familiar with all the books that these five were and if you ask me those are very tame books. If you ask me to articulate for you what's controversial in "The Great Gatsby," I could not do that."

Channel 2 searched for favorable reactions to the boards decision but were unable to find any prior to news time. For now the books remain ousted from the curriculum but based on the reaction it's a story to watch as it seems the great majority of the students, teachers, staff, and administrators are not happy with this latest development.

