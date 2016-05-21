Mat-Su School District names new superintendent

The Mat-Su School District has named a leader to replace outgoing superintendent Deena Paramo.

Gene Stone is currently the Assistant Superintendent of Instruction in the district under Paramo, and he says the two have had a strong working relationship. “It’s a little bittersweet,” Stone says. “We've felt like we've just been a great team together and have built a great team.”

Stone hopes to continue the partnership in their new roles. “I think that we can partner in ways that we've never partnered before,” he says of the two districts.

He’s taking over at a time of fiscal uncertainty in the state. While shrinking budgets can provide the opportunity for prioritization within the district, he says that education always needs to be a priority statewide

“When you look at when we went through our 2008 fiscal crisis nationwide, I think some states that took positions of continuing to invest in education have shown that there's great yields from doing that, and those that went and cut deeply have experienced a number of problems,” Stone said Friday morning.

The Mat-Su Borough School Board will finalize a year-long contract for stone in June, according to a spokesperson for the district.

Stone will take over on July 1, the same day that Paramo takes the helm at ASD.