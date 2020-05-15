Mat-Su borough releases dates for libraries and other buildings to reopen

The Matanuska Riverpack campground will open on May 22.

Parking fees will begin being collected again starting June 1st.

The Wasilla and Palmer pool will have a staged opening.

The Wasilla pool will open Wednesday, May 20 and the Palmer pool will open Friday, May 22. There will be no swim lessons being offered at this time because of lack of social distancing.

Residents can start making reservations for both pools next week. The Wasilla pool will start taking reservations on Wednesday and the Palmer pool will start taking reservations on Friday.

The Brett Memorial Ice Hockey Rink will be open on Monday, May 18. There will be no skating lessons for the younger kids at this time. There will also be no league play at this time, but there will be time for stick handling skills for players.

The Borough will also be opening up the libraries in the area. There will be a max of 20 people in the libraries at one time and each person has a max of 1 hour.

