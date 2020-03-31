Mat-Su comes together to support its seniors

About 400 seniors are getting boxes of food delivered to their doorstep after a group in the Mat-Su Valley took it in their own hands to care for them.

Imran Chaudhry, a former Palmer city councilman, started a Facebook group to create a place where volunteers can be connected with seniors in need.

"It was obvious when this started that seniors were undeserved, so if I could provide a platform by way of Facebook to help these seniors it would put me in a position to make a change," Chaudhry said.

The group grew quickly overnight. Chaudhry eventually met with Mat-Su Senior Services and organizers with the Santa Cop and Heroes Program which put Chaudhry and volunteers in the Facebook group in contact with seniors in need.

Chaudhry said the group also got $50,000 in grant money from the Mat Su Valley Health Foundation COVID Grant.

On Monday, about 100 volunteers delivered hundreds of boxes of food to seniors.

Wearing masks and gloves, the volunteers dropped the boxes off at doorsteps.

"All the people that made this possible for us when we can't get out of the door," said Sunny Radebaugh, a senior who received a box. "How do you bless someone like that? Without blessing them every minute? They brought you gifts of food and love and compassion."

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.