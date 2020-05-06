Officials announce new testing sites in Mat-Su community briefing Thursday

Along with a general update on coronavirus in the community, Mat-Su Borough officials said on Wednesday that new coronavirus testing sites are now in place.

The free testing sites, as announced during the day's morning briefing, include a local church, fire station, and one site that's yet to be determined.

During the press conference, officials also said there have been 21 positive cases in the region, with 17 people considered fully recovered. As for testing, at least 813 people have been tested; 768 of those tests came back negative, 44 are still pending, and one person tested positive but was not hospitalized.

Staff at Mat-Su Regional Medical Center have also been tested, with 43 staff members all getting negative test results back. The medical center is beginning to do elective surgeries, but visitors are still not allowed.

Mat-Su Regional Medical Center officials also released the top 10 things that put people at risk for COVID-19, including age, lung disease, compromised immunity, heart disease, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, obesity, liver disease and neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s.

Officials said more details will be made at the next borough briefing, which is expected to take place on Wednesday, May 13.

New testing sites:

Glacier View Bible Church

May 7, 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

*Call (907) 352-6600 to register or drive up*

Fire Station No. 64

May 12, 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

*Reservation not required*

Butte Community, location to be determined

May 14, time to be determined

