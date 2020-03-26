Matanuska-Susitna Borough holds COVID-19 briefing, saying graduations will be online

The Mat-Su Borough held a COVID-19 briefing earlier today and addressed many issues, including the topics of testing centers, high school graduation and if the singular cities would mandate businesses should close.

Mat-Su Superintendent Dr. Monica Goyett spoke first about high schools, saying the Alaska School Activities Association has canceled all spring activities. This includes prom, sports, academics, musicals, and theater.

She also said that graduation will be online, and while it will not come close to an in-person celebration in the Menard Center, she thanked the students of the Mat-Su Borough for hanging in there.

The briefing also discussed whether the individual cities would mandate that non-essential businesses close. Both the mayors of Palmer and Wasilla said they would not, but urged residents to practice social distancing and to stay at home.

For those individuals having to work at home, the Borough was happy to report that MTA is stepping up to help with WiFi issues. They are giving out free public WiFi at the Menard Center and the DOJ building. Next week, they expect to have service in the Palmer Library and the Houston fire station.

Ken Barkley, Director of Emergency Services, urged residents to take COVID-19 seriously. "We will have more cases," Barkley said. "It's just a matter of time."

