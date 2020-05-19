Maybe a drizzle, maybe some sun as storms pass through the area

Mostly cloudy skies in Anchorage on Tuesday while we warm up to 58 degrees.

A low-pressure storm spinning in the Bering Sea (near the Barren Islands) will increase winds as well as bring rain to Southcentral from Kodiak Island to Cordova. Areas behind mountain locations, Anchorage included look to stay dry.

As the storm moves northward through today (Tuesday), it will weaken, and winds will diminish and chances for rain will lower. When high pressure overtakes the Gulf of Alaska on Wednesday, the forecasted area should completely dry out. For the second time this week, more storms move into the southwestern Gulf on Thursday, where rain and winds will increase.

For the extended period, we look to have unsettled weather for the Bering Sea, Aleutian Chain and Southwest Alaska for Friday through Tuesday as storms move through the area. The high-pressure ridge from the Alaska Canada Border northwest to the North Slope of Alaska will keep storms from advancing to the east while they sit in the Bering Sea. If the ridge of high pressure loses a little strength then some of the storms in the Bering Sea could penetrate further inland into mainland Alaska.

As these weather patterns stay in place, cooler temperatures and increased winds are expected through the period especially for Southwest Alaska, the Aleutian Chain, and the Pribilof Islands. For Southcentral, the temperatures will be dependent upon how strong the high-pressure ridge is. More clear, sunny conditions will keep us above average while clouds will keep our temperatures down closer to average. The Copper River Basin, is where temperatures may still be above average as the high-pressure system would have the best hold there.

Mostly cloudy in Anchorage on Tuesday with light winds, mostly cloudy skies and a high temperature near 58 degrees. Don't rule out a brief drizzle or two as well as the sun making an appearance as our mountains separate the clouds as winds kick up to 25 mph along Turnagain Arm and higher elevations. Mostly cloudy for Tuesday night with a low of 45 degrees.

We will be partly sunny in Anchorage on Wednesday with a high of 58 degrees with light winds. Mostly cloudy skies for Wednesday night with a low of 43 degrees and light winds.

Looking ahead, we will be mostly cloudy on Thursday while we warm up to 59 degrees with light winds.

