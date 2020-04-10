Berkowitz says he will extend Anchorage's hunker-down order

Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz said in a municipal address briefing the public on coronavirus in the community Friday there are plans to amend the local hunker-down order that currently expires on April 14.

"The reason it went until April 14 is that that was the extent that the Assembly authorized," Berkowitz said. "We're going to go back and ask them to extend it significantly past that period of time.

"The orders that bring the emergency into reality," he said, "we're going to have to figure out exactly how long they're going to last."

Berkowitz said the municipality is waiting to obtain more information about how long the emergency orders can last. He added that the more that's known about the disease and the extent of it, not only in Anchorage but across Alaska, the more able he and his team will be to figure out the severity of restrictions implemented in order to best protect public health.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Copyright 2019 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.