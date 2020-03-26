Mayor Berkowitz to launch weekly community update on 106.1 FM

Mayor Ethan Berkowitz will host a weekly community update about the Municipality of Anchorage's response to COVID-19 every Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m. on KONR-LP 106.1 FM.

Berkowitz says the weekly program will provide Anchorage residents the opportunity to ask him questions about the Municipality's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can ask the Mayor questions by calling (907) 222-1061 or tweeting @outnorthradio during the show.

During the inaugural call-in session, many listeners were curious about one question in particular: Would the hunker-down order be lifted on March 31st, and if not, to what date would it be extended? Berkowitz says Anchorage residents are in it for the long haul.

"I don't want to offer some false hope,"he said. "I know that, in some quarters, dates have been suggested as to when this is going to end, I would think of it more in terms of this is going to last for a while and we're at the beginning of it."

Berkowitz said showing kindness to others and helping our fellow Alaskans by being nice and doing our part, especially with social distancing, Alaska will get through this.

The program will be hosted by longtime Alaska broadcaster Steve Heimel.

