In municipal update, Berkowitz urges residents to wear masks, ASD shares plans for graduation

Mayor Ethan Berkowitz, Anchorage School District Superintendent Dr. Deena Bishop, and other officials spoke during a community update on coronavirus in the community on Wednesday.

Below are several highlights from the press conference:

Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz is strongly encouraging people to wear masks when they are out in public, especially when they visit stores and restaurants. “What this means is as we ease up, as non-critical businesses open up the public has to do more,” Berkowitz said. “It has to be more vigilant in terms of its approach towards maintaining physical distancing, doing the hygiene protocols like the handwashing, the no touching your face, covering the mouth, cleaning of services. That would make a real difference.”

Berkowitz stressed that the disease is still out there and that people need to keep their guards up.

Anchorage School District Superintendent Dr. Deena Bishop laid out some of the plans for how the district will move forward with graduation and keeping students educated from home.

Bishop said each school will create stations within their parking lots for students to come by and pick up yard signs for students to personalize memorabilia boxes and commemorative graduation videos that will air on KTUU. A longer video will run on ASD's YouTube page.

Over the summer, there will be a program for students to recover any credits they missed.

ASD will be offering open enrollment for credit courses to students this summer

ASD will also give parents of elementary students the option over the weekend to download and print workbook packets if that method of learning is desired.

Bishop said that on Friday, more information for what exactly ASD is doing and offering moving forward into the end of the school year and summer will be made available.

ASD received money from the CARES Act, which will help pay for some of the school activities and programs for the summer.

Also in attendance during the community update were Office of Economic and Community Development Director Chris Schutte and Innovation Team Director Brendan Babb.

Babb said the Anchorage Innovation Team (i-Team) and the Food Bank of Alaska were one of the finalists for the Fast Company’s 2020 World-Changing Ideas Award. Their SNAP Help Textbot can be used in 85 percent of the state.

The public can text “SNAP” to (907) 891-8913 for information on the program and how to get connected. A text bot responds to the message with questions and a possible list of follow-up responses a user can choose from.

Schutte explained on how MOA plans to enforce the mandate for businesses to have employees were masks and said the MOA will be using code enforcement to monitor business and issue warnings and citations if need be.

