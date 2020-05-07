Mayor Ethan Berkowitz clarifies when Anchorage will reopen

Phase 2: Businesses are dusting off their open signs and preparing to open their doors for the first time since the Coronavirus pandemic hit Alaska. And while phase 2 of reopening the state begins Friday, Alaskans have been getting different information from the state and the municipality when it comes to what businesses are allowed to reopen and when.

Take Red Chair Cafe Owner Barbara Whitney for example, She says the mayor's decisions so far have been hurting the local economy, and wants the phases to move along much faster than it has. "I think they mayor needs to have a stronger voice in letting people know that it's okay to get out and about," Whitney said during an interview with Channel 2's Hank Davis.

So what does the Mayor have to say to people like Whitney who are trying to save their businesses? Channel 2's Alexis Fernandez spoke With Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz tonight to get some clarification.

"I think People should buy locally," Berkwitz said, "It protects Alaskan jobs, Alaskan businesses, and it's how we're going to find our way back to a strong economic future."

You can watch the full interview with Mayor Ethan Berkowitz above.

Copyright 2020 KTUU

