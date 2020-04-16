Mayor Berkowitz discusses 3D mask printing, emergency mandates in radio update

Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz talked with Innovation Team Director Brendon Babb about 3D printing N95 masks on his weekly radio show, "Hunker Down Anchor Town," on 106.1 FM Thursday.

The most prominent questions for Berkowitz remained, When will the hunker down restrictions start being relaxed? The mayor said Thursday that it looks like Anchorage is no longer in the beginning stages of the "hunker down" order, and some of the restrictions could potentially be eased up in the next coming weeks.

Berkowitz also touched on the ability of food trucks to serve customers, landscapers being allowed to go back to work, and for some businesses to have two workers in the building at one time instead of one.

Innovation Team Director Brendon Babb also joined the show to speak about how his team is 3D-printing N95 masks. They are testing them with a surgical-wrapped filter, he said, and only just started printing them on Sunday, though 147 orders are already in place. Babb said they are hoping people won't have to use them but that he is happy they have these being made as a backup.

Berkowitz, speaking about the homeless population in Anchorage, said there is room in the shelters that have been set up during this pandemic, and the next move is to get some of the people in those shelters into permanent housing.

