Mayor Ethan Berkowitz talks property taxes, economy, mental health in COVID-19 update

Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz addressed a few topics in his Friday press conference on the COVID-19 pandemic in Anchorage.

When asked on his thoughts on the governor's potential plan on re-opening restaurants and hospitality businesses, he said that the conditions in Anchorage are different from the rest of the state. He said they are working on a plan to re-open the economy here, hopefully soon, but this will all be happening very, very slowly.

He noted that Anchorage has done a very good job of flattening the curve and he commended the residents of Anchorage for doing their part to slow down transmission of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

He said this will require a degree of patience as we all move forward to fight the disease.

The Anchorage Municipality now has 150 total cases, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.

Mayor Berkowitz said one of the issues with being able to push back against the disease is the status of Personal Protective Equipment, or PPE, stocks in the state. Officials are making sure that health care providers are as protected as possible.

He says the increase for need for food from food banks has gone up by 75 percent. Right now, they are meeting this demand.

The Assembly moved the personal property tax filing deadline from this upcoming Monday to May 20.

Mental health therapist Tad Sumner was on hand to talk about handling stress during these trying times.

"Schedule family time," Sumner said. "Try to be intentional about the things that bring you joy."

Julia Luey, the Vice President of Treatment Services of VOA Alaska spoke about teenage and youth behavioral health and how to see the warning signs that your children are suffering.

She says signs of substance abuse in teenagers can be abandoning longtime friends, avoiding eye contact, lying, as well as others.

Berkowitz also spoke on the 3rd Avenue Radicals, a group that is protesting homelessness in that area. He says there's less homelessness in that area, so the people that are there stand out. They are doing what they can to police that area and that APD is doing what it can to make sure that area is staying safe.

